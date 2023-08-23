Mohammad Kaif picks Rohit Sharma's 'go-to man' after Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from Asia Cup

Senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was overlooked by selectors for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup as India made some big calls to furnish its 17-member squad on Monday. Former Indian vice-captain KL Rahul, who is carrying a niggle, was named alongside a fit-again Shreyas Iyer in India's squad for the showpiece event. World Cup hosts India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. Mohammad Kaif has picked Rohit Sharma's 'go-to man' for the showpiece events(AP-BCCI)

Though Chahal was one of the biggest names that went missing from India's 17-member Asia Cup squad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma clarified that doors are still open for seasoned campaigners, who failed to receive a call-up. One half of the famous 'Kul-Cha' bowling duo, spinner Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over his teammate Chahal for the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit loves to go aerial': Shubman Gill provides insights about destructive partnership with India captain for WC

'Kuldeep Yadav will be Rohit’s go-to man'

Interestingly, Kuldeep is the only wrist-spinner named in India's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. Taking to Twitter after India's squad announcement, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed Kuldeep as Rohit's go-to bowler for the Asia Cup. "Kuldeep Yadav will be Rohit’s go-to man. One of the things I’m excited about at this Asia Cup and World Cup is to watch in form Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs. A wicket-taker with flight and turn against batsmen looking for runs is always a great contest," Kaif wrote on X.

Mohammad Kaif picks Rohit Sharma's 'go-to man'

Why India dropped Chahal for Asia Cup

Speaking to reporters in his first-ever media interaction since taking charge, chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Chahal's ouster from the Indian squad. Agarkar asserted that Kuldeep was ahead of Chahal in the selection race. He also added that it was difficult for India to fit two wrist spinners in its squad. "Axar (Patel) has done really well and he can bat as well. Kuldeep (Yadav) has had a fantastic run so to fit two wrist spinners might be difficult. Kuldeep is little bit ahead of him. So he has to miss out unfortunately," Agarkar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON