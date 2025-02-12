Pakistan bashed for 'pathetic, shameless' send off to Temba Bavuma; Rizwan gets warned by umpires

South Africa batter Temba Bavuma suffered a horrible mix-up, which resulted in his dismissal as route South Africa posted a 352-run total for the loss of five wickets. But the cynosure of the dismissal was Pakistan's ferocious celebration, which saw Bavuma forced to stop on his way back to the dressing room. The celebration resulted in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan getting warned by the on-field umpires. Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma (R) during the Tri-Nation series third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 12(AFP)

It happened in the 29th over of the first innings in the final game of the ODI tri-series at the National Stadium in Karachi, when Bavuma, batting on 82, fended the good length delivery from Mohammad Hasnain on the penultimate ball towards backward point. He immediately set off for a single. Matthew Breetzke responded to the call, but aborted in the final moment, leaving Bavuma stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Saud Shakeel collected the ball and fired a direct throw at the striker's end. Bavuma was not even close to returning as South Africa lost their second wicket, thus ending their 119-run stand.

Pakistan players were pumped after the breakthrough as Kamran Ghulam ran right in front of Bavuma to celebrate, before being joined by Shakeel and Salman Agha. The wild celebration forced Bavuma to stop on his way back to the pavilion, before the Pakistan players moved out of his way. The act did not sit well with the umpires as they immediately called Rizwan, sparking a lengthy chat.

The celebration was lambasted by fans on social media, who labelled it as ‘shameless, pathetic’ act.

South Africa set 353-run target

Pakistan's bowling weakness in the death overs got exposed yet again on Wednesday. After conceding 123 runs in the final 10 overs against New Zealand in their first game, they leaked 110 runs against Proteas, who put on a superb show with the bat.

Captain Bavuma set up a fifty-run opening stand alongside Tony de Zorzi, before stitching a century stand with Breetzke. South Africa then saw another hundred-run stand, for the third wicket between Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen, both of whom got their respective 80s as South Africa finished with 352 for five.