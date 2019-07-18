Mohammed Azharuddin to contest for Hyderabad Cricket Association president’s post

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin Thursday said he would contest for the post of president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) when elections are held. Elections are due in HCA. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the HCA, which would be held on July 21, is expected to deliberate the issue.

“Yes. I will be contesting for HCA president post,” he told PTI here.

Azharuddin played 99 Test matches for India and one point held the record for the most number of runs in one-day internationals, before compatriot Sachin Tendulkar broke his record. He captained India in 47 Tests, winning and losing 14 of them respectively. He is the only Indian captain to have have led the team in three ICC World Cup campaigns, with a semi-final finish in 1996 being the best. He was also part of the India team that reached the semi-final of the 1987 World Cup and victorious campaign of the 1985 Champions of Champions series.

