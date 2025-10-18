Mohammed Shami doubles down, refuses to buy Ajit Agarkar's comment about his fitness: 'Let him say whatever he wants'

Mohammed Shami’s non-inclusion in India’s squad for the ODI series against Australia was a surprising call made by the BCCI’s selection panel, after the experienced seam bowler had played an important role in India’s success in the ICC Champions Trophy. What has followed Shami's being overlooked in favour of younger bowlers is a verbal spat between the pacer and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Mohammed Shami was last in action for India during the ICC Champions Trophy.(AFP)

Shami, who is currently participating in the Ranji Trophy as he represents Bengal in their opening round fixture against Uttarakhand, was dismissive of Agarkar’s comments. A bemused Shami didn’t spare much time to respond to Agarkar’s comments regarding his fitness: speaking to reporters after play, Shami said, “Let him say whatever he wants. You’ve seen how I bowled. It’s all in front of your eyes.”

Shami took the last 3 wickets of the Uttarakhand first innings during the Ranji opener at the Eden Gardens. He would take all three of those wickets in the space of an over, cleaning up the tail and giving Bengal the first innings lead.

Shami let his bowling do the talking for him, indicating that Agarkar hadn’t been completely truthful in his assessment that fitness was the issue for overlooking Shami. Earlier, during an event in Delhi, Agarkar had commented on Shami’s non-inclusion by saying, “If Shami were here, I would give him an answer. If he is fit, why wouldn’t we have a bowler like Shami?”

“I have had multiple chats with him. Over the last six to eight months, what we have found out is that he wasn’t fit. If he stays fit over the next few months, the story might be different, but he wasn’t fit to be picked for the England tour,” Agarkar had explained.

Shami's anger towards Agarkar, selectors

Earlier, an infuriated Shami had voiced his displeasure with the rationale provided by the BCCI selectors, pointing out that fitness couldn’t be a reason for his non-inclusion as he had been playing in four-day events. He had also criticised them for placing the onus of announcing fitness on players, rather than communicating with the NCA’s Centre of Excellence, which is responsible for rehabilitating injured Indian players.

India might have moved on from Mohammed Shami, now 35 years old and battling to find his best after a series of knee injuries. However, there is likely to be this bitterness and displeasure involved in his response if he believes he is not being told the truth regarding his non-inclusion in India’s series in Australia, beginning on Sunday.