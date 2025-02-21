Mohammed Shami explains 'flying kiss' celebration after fifer vs Bangladesh, reveals Rohit, Gambhir's support before CT

Mohammed Shami led India’s pace battery with much aplomb on Thursday, as India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets at their 2025 Champions Trophy opener, in Dubai. The veteran registered figures of 5/53 in 10 overs, accounting for some key dismissals as Bangladesh crumbled for 228 in 49.4 overs in the first innings. Shami’s 10 overs saw him remove Soumya Sarkar (0), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5), Jaker Ali (68), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (0) and Taskin Ahmed (3). India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with Mohammed Shami.(AFP)

Shami also caught the attention of fans with a flying kiss celebration, when he removed Taskin for his fifth wicket. Revealing during the post-match press conference, Shami dedicated the celebration to his father. Shami's father passed away in 2017. “That is for my father because he is my role model. He is always there for me,” he said.

The veteran pacer was also asked about the backing received from Rohit Sharma in the tournament. Ahead of the match, the India captain even backed Shami, claiming that it was important to see him return to action in national colours.

Mohammed Shami responds to Rohit Sharma

Responding to Rohit, he said, “Whether it's a question of the captain or the coach, it's very important for every player to have this support. Because when you plan for such a big tournament, if you have players who trust you, it gives you peace of mind for the captain and the team. I always try to do my best. The one who gives is sitting on top, so he will give as much as he is destined to. But I try to do the same on my side. The responsibility that I have been given, the role that I have been given, whether I am able to fulfil the responsibility that has been given to me. I always try to find that out. Like you guys have said that I have been in the ICC event - I didn't even know the record, which you just said – may such records come in everyone's life.”

Chasing 229, India cruised to 231/4 in 46.3 overs as Shubman Gill smacked a match-winning unbeaten ton. The opener slammed 101* runs off 129 balls, smacking nine fours and two sixes, as India won by six wickets. Rohit and Co. will next face Pakistan in their upcoming fixture, on Sunday in Dubai. Shami is leading India’s bowling department in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. At one point, he wasn’t even expected to make his return to the Champions Trophy squad, but recently made his comeback and his return has been a huge boost.