Mohammed Shami or Jofra Archer? Ian Bishop picks best fast bowler in cricket right now

cricket

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:36 IST

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop believes that it is a great time for world cricket because of the amount of talent on offer when it comes to pacers. Bishop did not give a clear answer when asked about his favourite pacer at this point but said that England all-rounder Jofra Archer has the best technique among his peers. “There are so many. Jofra Archer. I almost feel when he’s on song that it’s the perfect streamlined technique. Naseem Shah. Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami - oh god, I love Shami! That whole core group of what India bring, where I don’t want to pick anyone and say, ‘This one more than the other’.

READ: Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India

“If I had to pick the best technique right now, Jofra Archer when he’s firing. But, I am salivating about world cricket (because of fast bowling talent). That is exciting,” Bishop said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

West Indies will take on India in a three-match T20I series starting December 6 which will be followed by a three-match ODI series a two-match Test series. When asked about West Indies’ chances in the upcoming series, he describing India as a dominant force in world cricket and said that the T20 World Cup triumph does not mean that West Indies will be able to beat the hosts in the upcoming series.

“Well, you always have a chance of winning. (But) How many people come to India and beat India? It’s a cauldron. My expectation and hope is for them (West Indies) to win - but if they don’t, I’m not going to be put off.

READ: ‘Would dominate him’: Former Pakistan player calls Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’

“This is what I want people in the Caribbean particularly to understand: India are a dominant force in the world game. West Indies can’t go from winning one World Cup game to beating a team that got to the semi-finals of that World Cup with assurance.

“The fans will want to see victory, but what I’m saying is, maybe this Indian tour is a bridge too soon. If it doesn’t happen, all is not lost. Victory will be important, but if it doesn’t happen against this dynamic Indian team, it is not, ‘Break the house down and build it over’. It is about fine-tuning their game for the T20 World Cup next year and then in 2021.”