Mohammed Shami reached training ground at 6 AM before his team, sacrificed Biryani for 2 months: 'He was so hungry...'

India pacer Mohammed Shami is all set for an international comeback after being on the sidelines for over a year. The speedster, who suffered an injury setback during the 2023 World Cup, has been named in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20Is against England. The 34-year-old is also a part of India's squad for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy. Bengal fast bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul has now lauded Shami's hunger for making an international comeback.(ICC-X)

Bengal fast bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul has now lauded Shami's hunger for making an international comeback. The pacer returned to competitive cricket last year as he represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

The senior pacer then represented the state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shib Shankar Paul has now revealed that Shami used to reach the ground at 6 AM before the entire team made its way there.

"Fast bowlers take time to return from injuries. He was so hungry to return that he wanted to bowl even after finishing a game. This is a great dedication from a sportsman," Paul said, as per Sportsboom.com.

"Few players want to bowl for 30 to 45 more minutes after a game. He was also the first to reach the ground at 6 am, before the team reached, on match days during the domestic T20 matches," he added.

Shami lets go of Biryani

The fast bowling coach also revealed that Shami let go of his favourite 'biryani' and hasn't eaten it for the last two months. He only had one meal a day as he maintained a strict diet to regain shape and make a comeback.

"He was on a strict diet. I saw him eating only one meal a day. He loves having biryani, but I haven't seen him indulging in it in the last two months since he returned to action," said Paul.

Mohammed Shami's last international match was the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. The entire team management would now be hoping for Shami to make a successful comeback, as there is an injury cloud over Jasprit Bumrah.

The pacer had his first training session with the team on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shami also received a big warm hug from bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The speedster also did a few laps around the ground and soon after, he resumed bowling in the nets alongside Hardik Pandya.