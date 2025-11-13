Mohammed Shami’s IPL future in flux as Sunrisers weigh dual offers before IPL 2026 retention call: Report

Time hasn’t been kind to veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami. As he continues his battle to stay in contention for a national recall, despite clear signs that the selectors and team management have moved on, his IPL future now faces fresh uncertainty. According to reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad are weighing two separate trade offers for the seasoned quick ahead of the retention list announcement on November 15. Mohammed Shami joined SRH in IPL 2025(AFP)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Sunrisers received an offer from the Lucknow Super Giants, who have been as keen to acquire the pacer as the Delhi Capitals. However, the final decision ultimately rests with Hyderabad. While the report added that there remains a possibility that SRH could even release Shame into the auction pool, an all-cash trade deal with either of the aforementioned franchises seems more likely.

Shami was acquired by the Sunrisers at the mega auction in Jeddah last year for INR 10 crore, but had an underwhelming season for the 2016 champions, picking just six wickets at an economy rate of 11.23. Overall, he has played 119 IPL matches, picking 133 wickets. His most significant performance came for the Gujarat Titans, in 2022 and 2023, where he snared 48 wickets, but missed the following season owing to an injury.

While Lucknow would be eager to acquire Shami, having just officially traded India fast bowler Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians, Delhi might be equally serious, given Sourav Ganguly's recent comment. Speaking recently to the media, the India batting legend, who is part of the Capitals management, said: "I'm sure the selectors are watching and there is communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it's the Mohammad Shami we know of. So, I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, one-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous."