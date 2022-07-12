Mohammed Shami surpasses Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar to become fastest Indian to sensational feat in 1st India vs England

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami scripted a sensational record in Indian cricket in the one-day international format as he went past some of the greats of the sport. He achieved the feat on Tuesday during the opening game of the three-match series against England where he picked three wickets for just 31 runs as visitors were folded for just 110 runs. (India vs England 1st ODI Live Score)

Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood before he singled-handedly scripted England's top-order collapse. He dismissed Jason Roy and Joe Root in the same over for a duck each in just the second over of the match before he sent back Jonny Bairstow as well for 7 off 20. Shami picked the wicket of Ben Stokes, also for a duck, as England crumbled to a worrisome 17 for four in just the first 33 balls of the innings.

India picked two more wickets in quick time with Liam Livingstone also departing for a duck after being a victim of Bumrah's brilliance while Prasidh Krishna dismissed Moeen Ali. Shami returned for his second spell to pick the very important wicket of England captain Jos Buttler.

Following that wicket, Shami completed the milestone of 150 ODI wickets, and achieving the feat in only his 80th appearance for India, the veteran India bowler became the fastest India bowler to 150 wickets in the 50-over format. Shami went past Ajit Agarkar (97) and Zaheer Khan (103) to script the massive record in Indian cricket. Overall, he is the joint third-fastest to the feat, equalling the record of Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan. Australia's Mitchell Starc still stands atop on the unique list having reached the milestone in 77 ODI appearances while Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq had achieved it in 78 matches.

Bumrah eventually finished with his career-best 6 for 19 while Shami bagged another in his 3 for 31 as India folded England for only 110 runs.

