Mohammed Shami's return in Border-Gavaskar Trophy derailed as IND pacer picked in Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad

India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to represent Bengal in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday confirmed the squad for the upcoming domestic T20 tournament. Earlier this year, Syed had made his return to competitive cricket after a gap of one year. Having recovered from a knee injury, Shami made his return during the Ranji Trophy fifth-round tie between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Mohammed Shami has been nursing a knee injury. (REUTERS)

With Shami being picked in Bengal's SMAT squad, it is almost confirmed that the national selectors do not want to rush the pacer for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It is a clear indication that the management wants to see Shami playing more domestic games to prove his fitness, having returned to competitive cricket, after a gap of one year.

On his return to competitive cricket, the 34-year-old Shami returned with seven wickets. He bowled 44 overs, and also played a crucial knock of 37 runs, lower down the order. Shami helped Bengal seal a narrow 11-run win against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

As per some reports, Shami was seen bowling constantly within the 130-135kmph range and it shows that the speedster is slowly and steadily regaining his mojo back.

Bengal would be led by Sudip Kr Gharami in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Bengal will begin their tournament against Punjab on November 23 in Rajkot.

Bengal SMAT squad: Sudip Gharami (c), Mohammed Shami, Abishek Porel, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Writtik Chatterjee, Ritwick Roy Chowdhury, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Prayas Ray Burman, Agniv Pan, Pradipta Pramanik, Saksham Chaudhary, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Shayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Soummyadeep Mandal.

Shami not named in Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad

Talking about Mohammed Shami, the pacer has not been named in India’s 18-member squad, but his childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin is hopeful of seeing his ward making the trip Down Under.

“He will be joining the Indian team after the Adelaide (second) Test. Now that he is back, proved his fitness, picked up wickets, he will be crucial for the team in the second half of the tour,” he told the Indian Express.

India captain Rohit Sharma will be missing the first Test against Australia in Perth. We at Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the Indian captain has decided to spend some time with his family considering he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is the designated vice-captain, will lead India in the first Test of the five-Test series. Rohit Sharma is expected to be available for the pink-ball Test, that begins in Adelaide on December 6.

India will also be without Shubman Gill for the first Test after the right-handed batter sustained a fracture on the left thumb during the match simulation against India A at the WACA, Perth.