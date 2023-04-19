Mohammed Siraj approached for 'inside information' on RCB during IPL 2023, pacer reports to BCCI ACU

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a “corrupt approach” to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit earlier this week, according to a report from news agency PTI. The report mentions that an unknown man wanted inside news about the Royal Challengers Bangalore, after he had lost a significant amount of money in an Indian Premier League match. The Team India pacer received a call and immediately reported the matter to ACU officials. Mohammed Siraj(AP)

According to a source privy to developments, the call wasn't made from a bookie but a driver from Hyderabad.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Since S Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested on spot fixing charges along with former CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, the BCCI had beefed up its ACU work.

Each team has a dedicated ACU official who stays in the same hotel and is there at the ground monitoring all the movements. There is also a mandatory ACU workshop for players on dos and don'ts and if any player fails to report corrupt approach, then there are sanctions in place.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 as he didn't report a corrupt approach during his IPL stint in the previous season.

Siraj has been producing impressive performances for RCB in the ongoing season, taking 8 wickets in five matches so far. The RCB have had an inconsistent run in their first five games, winning two. The side is currently at eighth spot in the table with four points to its name.

