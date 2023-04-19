Home / Cricket / Watch: MI's sensational training session footage shows how Arjun Tendulkar executed barrage of perfect yorkers vs SRH

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant final over of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night, conceding only five as MI won by 14 runs.

Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, jumping to sixth spot in the 2023 Indian Premier League table. While Cameron Green (64) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17 balls) produced brilliant performances with the bat, it was Arjun Tendulkar who stole the show with a match-winning final over in Hyderabad. With the Sunrisers requiring 20 to win off the last six deliveries, Arjun showed exemplary patience and composure, and bowled brilliantly to concede only five, while also taking his maiden wicket in the league to secure a memorable win for the MI.

This was Arjun's second match for the Mumbai Indians; he had made his IPL debut last week against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he bowled only two overs – both in Powerplay. On Tuesday night, however, Rohit Sharma decided to land Arjun in troubled territory, tasking him to defend 20 in the all-important final over. And following the win, the Mumbai Indians posted a video from one of the side's practice sessions, where Arjun could be seen nailing the exact yorker that he bowled to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his maiden wicket.

Arjun, coming from over the wicket, aimed at a shoe that was kept narrowly ahead of the stumps, and bowled an immaculate yorker as he knocked the shoe out.

Watch:

Practice makes one perfect, and Arjun eventually delivered the yorker to perfection on the big stage on Tuesday night. The bowling all-rounder can now carry confidence from his outing against SRH as he ended a three-year wait for a maiden wicket in the league; Arjun has been a part of Mumbai Indians since 2021.

Last year, Tendulkar junior had changed his state side from Mumbai to Goa in search for regular opportunities in domestic cricket. Later in the year, Arjun smashed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, scoring a strong 120 against Rajasthan. He has taken 12 First-Class wickets, 8 List A wickets, and 13 wickets in the shortest format in domestic cricket so far.

