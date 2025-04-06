Mohammed Siraj produced one of the most lethal spells of his IPL career on Sunday night, dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad with a masterclass in pace, precision, and aggression at the Uppal Stadium — his home turf in domestic cricket. Representing Gujarat Titans, the fiery pacer returned his best-ever IPL figures of 4/17 in four overs, throttling SRH’s top order and leading GT’s charge in a dominant bowling performance. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Simarjeet Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) (AFP)

Siraj, affectionately called 'Miyan' by fans and teammates, was in his element from the moment he took the new ball. He got rid of Travis Head early, then kept the pressure on with relentless accuracy, mixing sharp bouncers with deceptive off-cutters. The highlight was not just the wickets but the control – an economy rate of 4.20 on a surface where the margin for error is minimal spoke volumes of his rhythm and confidence.

In the process, Siraj reached a major personal milestone, completing 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League. He now has 102 wickets in 97 matches at an average of 28.88 and an improving economy of 8.60. Sunday’s game marked a special juncture, not only for the milestone but also because it came at a venue where Siraj cut his teeth in cricket, making the achievement all the more special.

This season, Siraj has been in red-hot form. With nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75, he is now the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. His current numbers signal a bowler at the peak of his powers.

While Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Sai Kishore (2/24) chipped in with crucial spells, it was Siraj who set the tone. His early breakthroughs left SRH reeling at 50/3, and despite a brief resistance from Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, the hosts could only muster 152/8 in their 20 overs. The side eventually registered a brilliant seven-wicket win, riding on Shubman Gill's unbeaten half-century and a quickfire 49 from Washington Sundar, who played his first match of the season.