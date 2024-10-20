Mohammed Siraj gets reality check as Akash Deep tipped to replace him in Pune Test vs NZ: ‘You are expected to…’

Mohammed Siraj has been scrutinized after an underwhelming performance in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. Siraj has performed well for India in overseas conditions, but his record in home Tests has not been up to the mark. The right-arm paceman has played 13 Tests at home, and he managed to take just 19 wickets, at an average of 36.15. India's Mohammed Siraj reacts during the fifth day of the first test cricket match against New Zealand.(PTI)

He was picked over Akash Deep in Bengaluru to team up with Bumrah, but the plan misfired. Siraj managed to pick up two wickets in the first innings and remained wicketless in the second essay.

Former BCCI chief selector Saba Karim feels that it's high time India need to look for alternatives for Siraj in home Tests as he had not been able to pick consistent wickets with new ball. He mentioned Akash Deep as an option who made an impactful start to his Test career this year in home conditions.

"I reckon that Mohammed Siraj may be under some kind of pressure and I'm sure they will have a discussion before they pick the XI for the next test match. Because as a front-line seam bowler in a Test match, you are expected to pick wickets with the new ball and also come back and bowl well with the second new ball. To that extent, I don't think that Siraj has delivered and more so now, with Akash coming in and picking some early wicket. Plus Akash has got enough experience of bowling on such tracks in Indian conditions because he's been around for a number of years for for Bengal. So you would look to have somebody on your side who has the experience of bowling on such tracks, even though the tracks have been lifeless," Saba Karim said on Jio Cinema.

Ex-RCB coach picks Akash Deep over Siraj

Former RCB coach Mike Hesson, who has worked with Siraj and Akash Deep in the past, also shared his view on the same and feels that the Indian management will discuss bringing Akash Deep into the XI for the second Test.

"I think the way he runs in hard, he hits the deck hard, and he has that wicket-taking ability. So I'm sure they will have a discussion about Akash Deep coming in place of Siraj," Hesson said.

"I think they're very different bowlers. I think the beauty of Akash Deep is that he arrives on you a little bit quicker than you think. So you know, he hits the bat hard and it's very hard to start against him," he concluded.