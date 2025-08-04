Mohammed Siraj himself said, ‘I want to play and win Oval Test’ despite heavy workload: ‘He’s willing to run in all day'

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as a true workhorse for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The pacer has been running in throughout the five-match series, and he is one of only two players to feature in all five Tests. The right-arm pacer has 20 scalps to his name in the series so far. It was Siraj who kept charging in on Day 4 of the Oval Test despite Harry Brook and Joe Root going hell for leather. The pacer kept bowling probing line and lengths, and eventually, his hard work led to Prasidh Krishna picking up wickets at the other end. Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. (PTI)

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has now revealed that there were conversations with Siraj regarding his workload prior to the Oval Test, but it was the 31-year-old himself who wanted to play the match and stand up for India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj has bowled more than 180 overs so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has kept charging in despite his body taking a lot of toll. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah has brought out the best in the Indian pacer, as he took the charge of being the leader of the attack.

“I said it earlier in the Test series, I’m very happy for Siraj that he’s getting the recognition. He’s a guy in that changing room who will lead the way; he’s a natural leader. Although vocally, he doesn’t speak a lot, I think he leads a lot with his actions," Morne Morkel told reporters after stumps on Day 4.

“In this series, he’s done it with the ball at times when we’ve needed somebody to put his hand up and create something. Even if it was bowling an extra two to three overs or creating an opportunity for us, he’s been that guy,” he added.

Siraj has put in the effort

Siraj returned with four wickets in the first innings of the Oval Test, while in the second innings, he has taken two wickets so far, dismissing Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope.

"He’s put in the effort, and it’s just nice to see the rewards and today again at the back end, stepping up, getting the support behind the team to lift us in the crucial moments, it’s those sort of smart plays that you need, and for me, Siraj has just been outstanding,” Morkel said.

Before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy even started, the team management knew that Jasprit Bumrah would be playing just three Tests. Hence, Siraj decided to step up. It must be mentioned that Siraj even played all the matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

“I think he just enjoys that opportunity when it’s given to him, and he said it yesterday, he just loves playing for India and putting the shirt on and performing. That’s what you want from a fast bowler — an important series, five Tests, a guy that’s always willing to take the ball and a guy who’s always putting his hand up to say, ‘listen, I want to do it for the team'," said Morkel.

“Even before the start of the Test, there were conversations with him just to check in on how he was feeling mentally and how he was feeling physically because of the amount of overs. But he was the first guy to say, ‘Listen, I want to play this Test match, I want to win it for the team’. So not just the bowling front, but it’s the attitude for me that is great, and you’ve got a guy with an attitude like that, he’s willing to run in all day, I’m not surprised, that’s why he’s got the numbers,” he added.

Heading into the fifth and final day of the Oval Test, all results are possible. England need 35 more runs for the win while India require four wickets.