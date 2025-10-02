Mohammed Siraj recalls 2024 New Zealand Test, after four-fer vs West Indies: '…we don't get very often'

India pacer Mohammed Siraj pointed out that the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium for the first Test against West Indies brought back memories of India’s disastrous home series against New Zealand last year. In that series, India were whitewashed 0-3, and while the opening Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium offered some assistance to pacers, it ultimately backfired for their batters. Siraj felt similar conditions on the Ahmedabad track for the WI Test, noting that while it seemed helpful for bowlers. India's Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets against West Indies.(AP)

Siraj took full advantage of the conditions and ran riot against the Windies batters with a four-wicket haul in the first innings as the visitors were bundled out for just 162.

"I was very excited to bowl on this green-top wicket, something we don't get very often in India in Test cricket. The last time we had such a wicket was against New Zealand in Bengaluru so I was very excited to bowl on it," Siraj told the media after stumps on day one.

Siraj struck early by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck, taking his tally of Test wickets this year to 27, following his vital contributions in India’s 2-2 drawn series in England. After a superb first spell of 3-19 in seven overs, Siraj returned in the second session to claim another wicket, with Jasprit Bumrah providing strong support.

Siraj used his wobble seam deliveries to great effect, taking three wickets in the morning session to set the tone for the home team.

He sent the middle stump of West Indies No. 4 Brandon King cart-wheeling after the batter shouldered arms, and then dismissed skipper Roston Chase with an angled delivery.

Siraj said the delivery he bowled to Chase surprised him as well. “With the wobble seam, the ball either comes in or cuts out. But that delivery kept straightening from the shiny side while I had bowled it with wobble seam,” he said.

Talking about King’s dismissal, the India seamer said, "I was able to execute it the way I had planned for it. Two balls before, he was hit on the pads. I thought about bowling in the line of the stumps and I was able to execute what I had thought of."

“Got a lot of confidence from England series”: Siraj

Siraj reflected on his journey from a challenging England series to the first Test against West Indies, highlighting the confidence he gained and the hard work behind each wicket. He emphasised the importance of rhythm, preparation, and effort, noting that success never comes easy, whether in England or at home.

"It was a very competitive series in England and, of course, I got a lot of confidence from it. To perform against a strong side gives a different kind of confidence and I felt it today as well," he said.

"I took off for three weeks, then resumed training and bowling and played the India A game. When you play after a long gap, you also learn about your rhythm. It was very hot in Lucknow but I had a good preparation before the series. I followed up on my rhythm from the England tour but I enjoyed this break which I got after several years. I had to work hard for these four wickets here as well. Even in England, I had to work hard for getting wickets, it's not the case that you can get wickets just like that. No one gave me the fifth wicket (today), I had to take all four with hard work," he said.