KL Rahul fumes at Sai Sudharsan for brainfade moment as horror mix-up nearly costs Indian opener's wicket

KL Rahul nearly lost his temper with Sai Sudharsan following a disastrous mix-up on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies. The two batters had the job to stabilise the innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early on 36, but Sudharsan was looking a bit shaky. KL Rahul almost got run out after a horror mix-up with Sai Sudharsan.(X Image)

The nerves got the better of him during the 24th over when he went on the back foot and pushed the ball at the mid-wicket and took initial steps to get a single, and Rahul also responded well with an easy run on offe. But Sudharsan backed out at the last minute and stopped, which put Rahul in danger with a throw launched at the bowler's end. The senior batter survived the scare but gave a stare to Sudharsan for the brainfade moment.

Meanwhile, Sudharsan struggled with the bat, scoring only 7. He misjudged a Roston Chase delivery, attempting a pull shot that lacked the length, and was ultimately trapped LBW due to poor shot selection.

Rahul continues glorious form with the bat

On the other hand, Rahul continued his glorious red-ball form and scored a fine unbeaten half-century at stumps. India's innings began post-tea, and Rahul put on 68 off 110 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 36 off 54 balls. Jaiswal hit seven fours and was out caught behind trying to attack Jayden Seales in the 19th over.

He has already played 114 balls, adding 53 runs* to his tally, embellished with six fours. The senior batter stood firm, along with skipper Shubman Gill, on 18, at the close of play, with 121/2 on the scoreboard. India is currently trailing by 41 runs.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India’s bowling attack as West Indies crumbled for 162 on the opening day of the first Test in Ahmedabad. Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets for 40 runs in 14 overs, while Bumrah supported well with 3 for 42 in 44.1 overs. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with 2 for 25 from 6.2 overs. The visitors struggled with the bat, with only No. 7 Justin Greaves reaching 32; no other batter crossed 30.