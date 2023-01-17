'He was on par with Virat Kohli': Gautam Gambhir's epic 'Player of the Series' remark after India vs Sri Lanka ODIs

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli propelled Team India to a flawless win over Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Sunday. Kohli was named the Player of the Series for slamming two centuries in three matches. Though Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Series for his match-winning knocks, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the former India captain was not the only standout performer in the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Giving pacer Mohammed Siraj a special mention, Gambhir opined that the Indian pacer should have been rewarded for his performances in the recently concluded series. The former India opener feels that Siraj should have shared the Player of the Series award with Kohli. Sharing his views after India completed the whitewash of the visitors at Thiruvananthapuram, Gambhir explained why Siraj was also the leading candidate for the special award.

"For me, I think he was on par with Virat Kohli. There should have been a joint Man of the Series because he was exceptional and these were beautiful batting wickets. I know we are always tempted towards batters getting big hundreds but I think Mohammed Siraj was absolutely exceptional too in this entire series," Gambhir told Star Sports.

While run-machine Kohli guided India to a massive total (390/5) in the 3rd ODI, pacer Siraj triggered the batting collapse of the Islanders at the Greenfield International Stadium. Siraj bagged four crucial wickets as Sri Lanka folded for a meagre 73 in 22 overs. "I think the hallmark is, he will get many more five-fors, it's not about that he didn't get it today but how good was he, especially with the new ball. In every game, he was able to set the tone," Gambhir added.

Siraj finished the series as the leading wicket-taker. With an average of 10.22, the in-form Indian fast bowler picked up 9 wickets in the three-match series.

