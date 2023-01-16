Dinesh Karthik drops epic remark after AB de Villiers' 4-word tweet on Virat Kohli breaks the internet

Former South Africa captain and batting icon AB de Villiers was all praise for Virat Kohli after the Indian run machine played a gem of a knock in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the Sri Lanka series on Sunday. Extending his sensational run against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format, former Indian skipper Kohli slammed a match-winning century to seal India's comfortable win over the crestfallen visitors at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls as Rohit Sharma-led Team India managed to post a gigantic total of 390-5 in 50 overs. Surpassing legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene in an elite list, Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of the 50-over format. Saluting the batting brilliance of Kohli on Twitter, former South Africa skipper De Villiers opined that the ex-India captain is on a ‘different level’.

Virat Kohli! Different level💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 16, 2023

Taking cognisance of De Villiers' tweet, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik posted a special message for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) icon on the microblogging site. “It’s called VERA level. Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you. See you in @IPL,” Karthik wrote. De Villiers, who has retired from all formats of the game, will return to the RCB camp for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ita called VERA level . Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you 😉



See you in @IPL https://t.co/cQtpPRLg30 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2023

Talking about the recently concluded match between India and Sri Lanka, batting icon Kohli slammed his 46th ODI ton to shatter multiple records in world cricket. Riding on Kohli's sublime century, India recorded the biggest margin (317) of a win in the history of ODI cricket. Kohli, who is only three centuries away from matching Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. Averaging 141.50 in the three-match ODI series, Kohli amassed 283 runs against Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old was also named the Player of the Series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON