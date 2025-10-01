Mohsin Naqvi ‘never apologised to BCCI’, ‘was ready’ to hand over Asia Cup trophy that very day: ‘If they truly want…'

ACC and PCB chief Mohin Naqvi has hit back at the media report of him apologising to BCCI for the Asia Cup trophy fiasco and said he would never do so. The Asia Cup trophy controversy continues to spark major chatter after ACC chief Naqvi walked off with the silverware post-final, leaving the Indian team still waiting to lay their hands on the trophy and their winner’s medals. ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi reacts to report of apologisng to BCCI.(AP)

Naqvi claimed he was willing to hand over the trophy to India after the final, and he made his stance clear that he is even ready to do so now also only if they come to the ACC office to collect it from him.

"Indian media thrives on lies, not facts. Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologized to the BCCI nor will I ever do so. This fabricated nonsense is nothing but cheap propaganda, aimed only at misleading their own people. Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game. As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," Naqvi wrote on X.

Mohsin Naqvi hits back at apologising report.(X Image)

India were not awarded the trophy on Sunday after their refusal to take the silverware from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government and chairman of the country's cricket board. He also has a pronounced anti-India political position.

Meanwhile, a few reports suggested that the BCCI is also preparing to take a firm stance against Naqvi and is reportedly looking to press for his ouster from the position of ACC president.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian cricket board lodged a "strong objection" at the Asian Cricket Council’s AGM over the team not receiving the Asia Cup winner’s trophy. However, ACC chairman Naqvi stood his ground and "refused to agree" to the board’s demand.

Sources told Hindustan Times that Mohsin insisted he was disrespected and unaware of India’s stance, while BCCI representatives Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar countered that the trophy belonged to the council and must be presented to the rightful winners.

“When the medals and the Asia Cup trophy will be handed over to India, this decision has been deferred as there was no solution found during the ACC meeting. Naqvi argued that he was disrespected and had no prior knowledge of the Indian team's decision not to receive the trophy to him. He claimed that the BCCI never wrote an email to him about such a situation,” sources privy to developments told Hindustan Times.

“However, Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar, who represented the BCCI in the meeting, argued that the trophy is not a personal belonging of any individual, as it is a property of the ACC, and it should be handed over to the rightful winner. Since there was no amicable solution, the decision has been deferred to another meeting,” he added.