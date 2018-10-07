Moin Khan backs Pakistan for World Cup glory

Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan has backed the team for clinching the International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket World Cup title in 2019.

“I think Pakistan really has a good chance to clinch the title as conditions will be helpful for them in England,” the Express Tribune quoted Khan, as saying.

Reflecting on Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, the former wicket-keeper said that he is a good leader and his performance would be crucial in the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

“Sarfraz is a wonderful player and a good leader. He [Sarfraz] has to perform well in the upcoming World Cup. His performance in the tournament will be crucial for the team,” Khan said.

2019 cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 next year in England.

