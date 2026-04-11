Monkey off Sanju Samson's back: Shuts critics with first century of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings badly needed one innings to break the early-season gloom, and Sanju Samson delivered it in the grandest possible way. Against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on, Samson brought up the first hundred of IPL 2026 and finally gave CSK the kind of top-order statement their season had been missing. Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his century vs DC. (REUTERS)

This was not just a personal milestone. It came at a moment when CSK were under pressure after a poor start to the campaign and needed one senior batter to take control. Samson did exactly that. After modest returns in his first few outings, he walked in with expectation and scrutiny around him. By the time he reached three figures, he had turned both in CSK’s favour.

A hundred built on timing, calm and control What stood out was not just the scoring rate, but the way it was done. Samson’s innings was decorated with his signature timing and composed approach, the kind that can make even high-pressure T20 batting look unhurried. He did not appear rushed, did not chase the innings, and yet kept the board moving with complete authority.

That is what made the knock feel special. The boundaries were not forced. The acceleration did not look desperate. He trusted his range, picked his moments, and let the innings grow naturally. In a format where batters often look as if they are wrestling with time, Sanju Samson made it feel like time was moving with him.

He reached the three-figure mark off 52 balls, setting the stage for a powerful final burst for CSK. He remained unbeaten on 115 off 56 balls with the team putting on 212/2 at the end of the 20 overs. Notably, he became the first wicketkeeper batter from the franchise to score a century in IPL.

Also Read: CSK vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's century of season powers Chennai Super Kings to 212/2

The innings that changed CSK’s mood This was the sort of knock that does more than fill a scorecard. It changes the emotional temperature of a team. CSK’s batting had looked uncertain at times this season, especially at the top, and too much pressure had been falling on the middle order to recover games.

Samson’s century changed that conversation in one evening. He gave Chennai a platform, controlled the tempo, and made sure Delhi Capitals were reacting for most of the innings rather than dictating terms. When a senior batter produces a knock like this, it settles more than the scoreboard. It gives the dressing room belief.

A reset for Samson and perhaps for CSK too The first hundred of IPL 2026 is a major headline in itself. But for Samson, the real value lies in what it resets. IPL seasons move fast, and a slow start can shape the noise around a player before he has time to answer it. This was his answer.

More than the number, this was an innings of touch and temperament. It had fluency, command and calm. And if CSK go on to recover their season from here, they may look back at this night as the one where Samson did not just make a hundred, but gave their campaign a heartbeat again.