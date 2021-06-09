Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler under scanner after old tweets mocking fans resurface

Even as England pacer James Anderson on Tuesday said his side will learn from the Ollie Robinson controversy, old tweets from England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler have come to light which seem to be written in a way which mocks the English language used by fans.

Current Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum is also a part of one conversation. While Anderson has said how the past one week was really difficult for every member of the squad, things could get more difficult as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made it clear they have a zero-tolerance policy for any sort of discrimination.

Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days.

This is ridiculous ... https://t.co/H3f9LUvvZk — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2021

"It is a difficult time. As players, we are trying to learn from this. We realise it is important to try and educate around these issues, which we are continuing to with the ECB and the PCA. We have already been doing workshops before this series to try and help improve ourselves as people, basically, to try and make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen," Sky Sports quoted Anderson as saying.

One more cricketer from the England team has come under the scanner for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter post pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension for similar reason. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Wisden.com published the old tweets from another unnamed cricketer within the current England set-up.

The report further states that the cricketer was aged less than 16 at the time he posted the tweets. An old tweet of Anderson has also been circulating on social media from the past 24 hours but he said that he has changed as a person in the last decade.

"I remember being that age. You do make mistakes. You are very young and inexperienced but, as people, we have just got to try and get better, improve and make sure that this sort of thing does not happen – that people are aware it is unacceptable," said Anderson.