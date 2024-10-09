Morne Morkel's blooper video uploaded despite his request, his failed attempt at Hindi floors Suryakumar Yadav

India are preparing to take on Bangladesh in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and a video shared by the BCCI ahead of the match will put fans in the mood to watch Suryakumar Yadav’s team put on a show and wrap up the series. The video uploaded on BCCI's official social media handles had practice shots of the players but also included a humorous moment between the Indian captain and new bowling coach Morne Morkel, as a blooper clip saw the South African fail to communicate in Hindi with the captain. Suryakumar Yadav and Morne Morkel share a laugh ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh.(BCCI screengrab)

Morkel, who joined the Indian staff along with new head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar amongst others, is the two foreign members of India’s core coaching group - Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate being the other. If fans were wondering how his Hindi is getting along in the new setup, this clip provided a comical and straightforward answer to the question.

The clip includes Suryakumar asking his new bowling coach, “Kya hua? Bolo. (What happened? Tell me,)”, to which Morkel tries to respond but fails to utter anything meaningful.

The pair can be seen breaking out into laughter over the incident before Morkel turns to the camera and says jokingly, “You cut that out,” as SKY continues to laugh in the background.

India look to cement series victory

The T20I presents something of a homecoming for Delhi boy Gautam Gambhir, who represented the Ranji team as well as the IPL team with great distinction throughout his career. Morkel also has a connection with Delhi, having won the purple cap in IPL 2012 while part of the Daredevils team.

South African Morkel worked with Gambhir at the Lucknow Super Giants, and was taken into the coaching staff on the Indian southpaw’s recommendation. He is overseeing a young group of pacers in this Bangladesh T20I series, including Mayank Yadav, who received his debut international cap in the first match.

India were comfortable victors in the first match of this series in Gwalior, winning by 7 wickets, and will look to continue the momentum and take an unassailable lead with a victory in the nation’s capitals. Yadav will once again lead the side, his second series since receiving permanent T20 captaincy.