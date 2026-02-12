Mosca brothers execute the perfect Italian job

Mumbai: The great Italian football teams of yesteryear were built on dogged defences. So strong and refined they were that they made defending look good. There is a school of thought that the current Italian men’s team, that have not qualified for a FIFA World Cup since 2014, should revisit that proven style. Italy's Anthony Mosca, left, with Justin Mosca celebrates against Nepal. (PTI)

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, in their T20 World Cup match against Nepal, the Italian cricket team showed there is merit in that strategy. Even if it is in a different sport.

Disciplined, energetic and miserly on the field, Italy bowled out Nepal for 123 in 19.3 overs and then raced to a 10-wicket win, with 44 balls to spare. What a way to get Italy’s first-ever World Cup win in cricket.

“If you could see (opening batter Anthony Mosca) he was crying,” said captain Harry Manenti.

“Even saying it now makes me feel a bit emotional to see what it means to each player in that group. I don’t think you’ll see many players cry on the field after a win in the group stages. I think you’ve got to appreciate what Italy cricket is bringing to the game, understand that the passion is slightly different with the Italians and we will bring that everywhere we go, no matter the level of the tournament or the level of the opposition.”

A win like this puts away the sour memory of their opening match at the World Cup, in which they lost by 73 runs to Scotland. But more importantly, it helps the team march together with purpose.

Unlike Italian football teams, the cricket squad is a mix of expats and players of Italian descent. None were born in the country. And their spin bowler Jon-Jon Smuts, who was a part of the South African squad that reached the 2008 U-19 World Cup final (the one where a certain Virat Kohli led India to the title), has never even been to Italy.

In all, the 15 players that have travelled to the World Cup include six Australians, three South Africans, three with Pakistani roots, Marcus Campopiano from England, Crishan Kalugamage from Sri Lanka, and Jaspreet Singh from Phagwara in Punjab.

Cricket is their one unifying factor. Italy, the other.

They sang the anthem Il Canto degli Italiani with gusto before the match on Tuesday. And then put in a spirited performance with the ball.

The bowling remained disciplined, with a laser focus on hitting the perfect line and length. The fielding was even better – no catch was dropped, while there was a player in blue chasing everything that did not go to the fence. So stingy were the Italians in the field that from 10.5 to 17.5 (42 balls), Nepal could not hit a boundary.

Ben Manenti (Harry’s elder brother), with his off-spin bowling, took two wickets for just nine runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, player of the match Kalugamage, who works at a pizzeria in Lucca, took 3/18.

While they remained measured and careful in bowling, after the innings break, the Sydney-based openers, Mosca brothers Anthony (62 from 32 balls) and Justin (60 from 44 balls), put in an explosive batting display.

The duo stitched together a 50-run partnership in just four overs. They brought up their individual half-centuries off consecutive deliveries.

As Anthony struck the winning runs, they celebrated with hugs and a kiss of the Italian crest on the chest. They later walked to the Sachin Tendulkar Stand, where a handful of Italian fans cheered for them amidst the overwhelming Nepalese supporters.

Soon it will be time for a tradition the team has adopted after every win. They get together and sing, loud and proud, the song Perfect Symphony. Not the parts in English sung by Ed Sheeran, but the part of Andrea Bocelli.

They are Italians, after all.