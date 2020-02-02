Mount Maunganui weather today: Will rain stop India’s charge to create history?

cricket

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 09:19 IST

India are on the cusp of creating history - if they manage to win the fifth and final match of the T20I series against New Zealand they will become the first to inflict a 5-0 series whitewash over a Test-playing nation. Overall (including non Test-playing nations), New Zealand will become the fifth team to lose five or more T20Is in a series after Cayman Islands (Lost: 6 in ICC WT20 Americas Region Final 2019), Bermuda (Lost: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019), Nigeria (Lost: 6 in ICC WT20 Qualifier 2019) and Norway (Lost: 5 in ICC WT20 Europe Region Final in 2019).

The action shits to Kane Williamson’s territory, but the skipper could opt his rest his left shoulder and this will put all the focus back on Tim Southee.

We are at Mount Maunganui - this town is built around a hill and hence, there will be gusts of wind and this could prove to a significant factor. The weather is expected to be clear which will mean, conditions will be challenging for bowlers running against the breeze. However, the surface will have true bounce and good carry.

As far as the team combinations are concerned, India could play Rishabh Pant and this could mean, they might rest KL Rahul or Shivam Dube. Dube looks to be the likely candidate as he has not inspired too much confidence with the bat lower down the order and hence, Pant could be added to bolster the batting.

The Kiwis will pin their hopes on experienced campaigners to step up and ensure they don’t hand India a historic series whitewash. In Kane Williamson’s absence, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert did a great job in the last match, but the likes of Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor will have to come good in the final match of the series.

