‘MS came and smashed the bowlers’: Shivam Dube says CSK captain Dhoni ‘made things easy’ for him in chase vs LSG

It was the MS Dhoni show on Monday as the CSK skipper had to use all his experience to lead his side to victory against LSG, in Lucknow on Monday. Grabbing his first win since his return as CSK captain, Dhoni remained unbeaten and formed a match-winning partnership with Shivam Dube during the run-chase. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni built a match-winning partnership vs LSG.

Dhoni’s return to CSK captaincy began on a sour note as they were thrashed by KKR in their previous fixture. But he made sure that there was no such repetition, anchoring CSK to victory.

MS Dhoni - The difference maker for CSK

Chasing 167 runs, CSK reached 168/5 in 19.3 overs as Dube hit the match-winning four. Dhoni arrived after the dismissal of Vijay Shankar in the final delivery of the 15th over, with CSK at 111/5. In the 16th over, Avesh Khan was dominating Dube, who had a cautious approach initially. Then suddenly, Dhoni took on Avesh in the fifth delivery, smacking him for a four through extra cover, and then making it back-to-back in the next delivery, this time past the wicketkeeper.

Seeing his 43-year-old captain showcasing his brilliant shots and positive intent, Dube joined the party too. When Dhoni arrived to bat, Dube was at 17* off 20 balls. In the 17th over, Dube counter-attacked, smacking Shardul Thakur for a four, and then a six to end the over.

The 18th over was a tough one as CSK managed seven runs against Avesh, as Dhoni edged a lucky four. Then in the the 19th over as the run-chase reaching its climax, and CSk needing 24 runs, Dube continued the onslaught and smashed Shardul for a four and a six. The over also saw a no-ball and Dhoni get dropped, as the ball burst through Bishnoi’s hands. Meanwhile, Dhoni ended the over with a four, and the pair also got their fifty partnership in style.

Only needing five in the final over, Dhoni and Dube began cautiously, taking back-to-back singles. Then in the third ball with Dube at strike, Avesh sent it full, and outside off, falling short of a yorker. Dube welcomed it with much aplomb, and drove it to the boundary for a match-winning four.

Speaking after the match, Dube was asked about his match-winning partnership with Dhoni, as the pair remained unbeaten. Crediting Dhoni for taking the initiative, Dube said, “I think when MS came and started smashing the bowlers, it made it easy for me.”

“So my plan was simple, which is not to try and hit the ball very hard and not lose my wicket,” he added.

Dube remained unbeaten at 43* off 37 balls, also smacking three fours and two sixes, justifying Dhoni’s decision to use him as an Impact Player. Meanwhile, Dhoni was unbeaten at 26* off 11 deliveries, and also slammed four fours and a six. Dhoni also ended his day with a brilliant 236.36 strike rate.