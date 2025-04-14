Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Shaik Rasheed? Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan undone as IPL debutant reads them like a book during LSG vs CSK

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2025 10:44 PM IST

Shaik Rasheed made his IPL debut on Monday, and had an impact with a brilliant batting display vs LSG.

Making his Indian Premier League debut on Sunday, Shaik Rasheed showcased some brilliant shots and strokeplay against Lucknow Super Giants. The 20-year-old opened the run-chase for CSK, alongwith Rachin Ravindra. Although, he was playing in his first ever IPL game, he looked like a veteran as he took on Avesh Khan in the second over, smacking the pacer for three fours. (LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score)

Shaik Rasheed showcased some sizzling shots against Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan.(ANI/AFP/Reuters)
Shaik Rasheed showcased some sizzling shots against Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan.(ANI/AFP/Reuters)

He didn’t just stop with Avesh, and continued his destruction on Shardul Thakur in the next over, smacking the experienced India pacer for three fours too. His knock saw him also hit Digvesh Rathi for a four in the fourth over, but his blitz came to an end in the fifth over.

Also Read: PCB told to take strict stand against Shoaib Malik’s PSL participation by Mohammad Yousuf: ‘If you ask me, even I'll…'

Receiving a wider short delivery from Avesh, he tried to go for a pull shot, but ended up misdirecting it high into the sky to Pooran at midwicket for a simple catch. It was a sudden end to his knock, but it was enough to establish his name as an upcoming star in Indian cricket, as he walked back to the dugout, having registered 27 off 19 balls, smacking six fours in the process. On his departure, CSK reached 52/1 in 4.5 overs.

Rasheed replaced Devon Conway in the CSK playing XI, which also saw Jamie Overton come in for R Ashwin. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s absence was felt against KKR in their previous fixture as CSK were thrashed in MS Dhoni’s return as skipper. Gaikwad has suffered a season-ending injury, fracturing his elbow, and the captaincy role has been once again given to Dhoni.

Who is Shaik Rasheed?

Rasheed is originally from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and plays for their state team domestically. He was India’s vice-captain during the 2022 U-19 World Cup, which they won. He has been with CSK since 2023.

During the U-19 World Cup, he registered 201 runs in four matches and was India’s third-highest run-scorer. He has also registered 1204 First Class runs in 19 fixtures at an average of 46.04. Meanwhile, he has also played in 17 T20s, managing 352 runs at 29.33 and 127.07 strike rate.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Who is Shaik Rasheed? Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan undone as IPL debutant reads them like a book during LSG vs CSK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On