MS Dhoni at number 4 or 5 in World Cup? Anil Kumble picks his ideal batting spot

The position of MS Dhoni in the Indian ODI side is confirmed, but his batting slot is forever up for debates. Captain Virat Kohli believes that his presence in the middle order at number 5 is the best bet for the side going forward.

However, former Indian captain and coach, who has seen a lot of MS Dhoni over the years, says that the wicket-keeper batsman should be pushed to the number 4 position if India lose quick wickets.

“I think there is a lot of talk especially when MS comes into the batting line up. About not having to go all the way and win matches. He has done that in Australia, he has done that many numbers of times. I still believe that he is someone who can bat at number four. If India is in trouble, push him up. He will take his time, you need that and then he has the experience so that he makes sure he bats till the end. And others can be a bit positive around him. I think that is the role he will play and his experience is really needed not just in front of the stumps and also behind the stumps,” said Kumble in an exclusive interview with Cricket Next.

ALSO READ: I think these teams are hot favourites: Shane Warne names sides which could win World Cup

Speaking about the experience of MS Dhoni, Kumble says that there should be no debate over his position or availability, but the team should instead focus on getting the results in their favour.

“I think that experience nobody has so I don’t think there should be any talk now about MS Dhoni or his batting I think. It is all about how he can go out there and contribute in the World Cup. Leading up to the World Cup, these five matches in India and of course the IPL is there for him. So I think there is plenty of white ball cricket he will be involved in as well. So that should help him getting into his rhythm,” Kumble added.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 10:19 IST