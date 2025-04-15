MS Dhoni 'became captain and he's batting differently' now: Harbhajan notices key change in CSK legend

MS Dhoni brought out the shades of old as he played an unbeaten match-defining knock of 26 runs off 11 balls to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana, Lucknow. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded the CSK captain for taking the team over the line. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has identified one key change in MS Dhoni(BCCI)

The former CSK spinner said that Dhoni looks different when he is captain. He also expressed his elation on seeing Dhoni come higher up the order. Earlier this season, Dhoni batted twice at the No.9 position, and this move raised a few eyebrows, with several pundits criticising the management for sending Dhoni this low down the order.

When Dhoni walked out to the middle, CSK needed 56 runs off 30 balls. The right-hander formed an unbeaten 57-run stand for the sixth wicket, with Shivam Dube taking CSK over the line. With this, the five-time champions registered their second victory of the season.

“MS Dhoni is Baahubali. The captain showed the world what he could do when he came out to bat higher up the order. No.9 doesn't suit him at all. He came in the right position against the Lucknow Super Giants. He batted superbly. He scored his own runs and helped Shivam Dube as well. Dhoni has the Midas touch. He turned back the clock. The bowling changes were brilliant. Nothing changed much. He just became the captain, and everything has changed. When he is the captain, everything looks different. He bats differently, too,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“We say this because he knows what to do. He came to bat at the right place and time, putting the pressure back on Lucknow. He scored 26 runs off 11 balls and took the pressure right off. When Dhoni takes the captaincy role, he is completely different. The team under him plays differently. Well done to CSK. Congratulations to Dhoni,” he added.

‘Luck factor does wonder’

During the game against Lucknow, MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to have more than 200 dismissals in the IPL. He achieved the feat after he completed the stumping of Ayush Badoni.

Later in the game, Dhoni also caught Abdul Samad off guard as his underarm throw ran out the batter at the non-striker's end.

“Even his run-out of Abdul Samad. He has the luck factor as well. The luck factor does wonders for him. When Dhoni is there, anything is possible,” said Harbhajan.

Despite the win against LSG, CSK remain at the bottom spot in the points table with 4 points from 7 matches.

CSK will next take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20.