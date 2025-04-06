MS Dhoni breaks silence on whether he is retiring from IPL midway or after 2025 season: 'It's not me who is deciding…'

Every year during the Indian Premier League, fans eagerly await for India's legendary former captain, MS Dhoni, to don the Chennai Super Kings colours. The wicketkeeper-batter exclusively plays in the IPL, staying away from cricketing action for the remaining ten months; however, since the past few years, at the end of each season, speculations reign over Dhoni's retirement. While Dhoni is still representing the Super Kings, his future with the franchise has come under considerable speculation early into the 2025 season, owing to his fitness levels and his role with the bat. Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni enters the ground to bat during the Indian Premier League 2025(Chennai Super Kings X)

Dhoni came to bat at no.9 in a difficult run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru early in the season, with CSK even promoting Ravichandran Ashwin over the legendary finisher. Against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Dhoni came to bat in the 11th over with CSK reeling at 74/5 in an 184-run chase, but despite staying unbeaten, he failed to steer the side past the finishing line; he scored 30 off 26 deliveries.

Amid the growing speculations over his retirement, Dhoni has broken silence over his future. During a pre-recorded podcast with Raj Shamani, Dhoni stated that he intends to play the full season in 2025 and will take a call for the next year in the months to come.

“Not right now (about retirement). I'm still playing IPL, and I've kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time,” Dhoni said.

“I'm 43, by the time I'll finish this July, I'll be 44. I've 10 months to decide whether I've to play one more year. It's not me who is deciding, it's the body which tells you whether you can or cannot. One year at a time. Fully focussed on what needs to be done right now. We will see after that, after 8-10 months,” said the five-time IPL-winning captain.

CSK struggling in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have made a slow start to their 2025 campaign, registering only one win in four matches in the season. Their only win came in the side's opening match of the year against Mumbai Indians, where they defeated the side by four wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's men will take on the high-flying Punjab Kings in their next IPL match on April 8.