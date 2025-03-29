MS Dhoni on why he bats so low for CSK: 'It's taking some pressure off me…'

MS Dhoni came out to bat at No.9 during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chase of 197 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 8 of the IPL 2025 edition. This decision perplexed fans and cricket fans, as many questioned why a batter of Dhoni's calibre was coming so low down the order when the game was almost going out of reach. However, during an interview with host broadcaster JioHotstar, Dhoni explained why he continues to bat so low down the order, and the scenario will not change anytime soon. MS Dhoni came out to bat at No.9 during CSK's chase of 197 against RCB at Chepauk (PTI)

Before the 18th edition of the cash-rich league began, MS Dhoni sat down for an interview. In it, he said that last year, he wanted to give Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja more chances to bat higher to boost their selection credentials for the T20 World Cup. He also said it's not like the batters above him are not doing their job and the franchise is being harmed.

In the match against RCB, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Ashwin all batted above MS Dhoni. It was only after Ashwin's wicket that Dhoni walked out in the middle. In the end, the former CSK captain remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls, including two sixes in the final over off Krunal Pandya.

Even in CSK's first match of the IPL 2025 season, Dhoni walked out to bat at No.8 when the game was already in the bag, as CSK required just four runs.

"So, if you see, there was a problem in my knee, but it was more manageable than anything else last year. Also, there was a selection for the T20 World Cup. If you look at our team, who were the contenders? Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was among the contenders, and Shivam Dube was among the contenders, so you obviously want to give them a chance. I don't want to get selected. I am not competing for that place," said Dhoni.

"And they were doing their job. It's not like a franchise is getting harmed if you are looking to promote players, you know. So, if everybody is doing the role and the responsibility, and it's taking some pressure off me, then why not," he added.

'Decision is doing everyone good'

Dhoni, who remains ever so agile behind the stumps, also stated that his thinking would have changed if the batters above him were not getting the required runs. However, his mantra is, "Why fix something that ain't broke?"

"So, that was the thinking behind it. Let's say, if their batting wasn't that good, or if they weren't getting the required runs, then the thinking would have changed," said Dhoni.

"But if there is a decision that is doing everyone good, then why not," he added.

Returning to the game between CSK and RCB, the latter registered a win in Chepauk after a gap of 17 years. The Rajat Patidar-led side registered a win by 50 runs as they successfully defended 196. Josh Hazlewood returned with three wickets, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone got two wickets each.