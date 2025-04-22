MS Dhoni busts myth on the long-standing rumour about himself: 'Bit too much for anyone'

Former India captain MS Dhoni has finally come clean about a land-standing rumour about himself. During a promotional event for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, the wicketkeeper-batter was asked to dismiss the "most ridiculous" rumour he has ever about himself. Then, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper discussed the infamous milk story. Former India captain MS Dhoni quashed a long-standing rumour about myself(AFP)

Ardent MS Dhoni fans would be aware that there is a myth that Dhoni drinks five litres of milk every day to keep himself fit.

When the anchor asked Dhoni, "What is the most ridiculous rumour you've heard yourself?" the stand-in Chennai Super Kings captain said, "I drink five litres of milk daily."

The anchor was surprised to learn that it was indeed a rumour. Dhoni then replied that no human can have five litres of milk daily.

"I used to drink, maybe, a litre of milk spread throughout the day. But four litres - it's a bit too much for anyone," he said.

During the event, Dhoni also laughed off another rumour: he makes his lassi in a washing machine. To this, the wicketkeeper-batter said, "First of all, I don't drink lassi."

For the uninitiated, when Dhoni made his debut, it was reported that the wicketkeeper-batter drinks five litres of milk every day to boost his big-hitting prowess.

CSK's lacklustre show in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with just 4 points from 8 matches. The five-time champions last suffered a nine-wicket shellacking against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

MS Dhoni was named as the franchise's stand-in captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture on his elbow.

CSK have been let down by poor fielding and batting display. The franchise have dropped a number of catches in the IPL 2025 season. Even the batting has left much to be desired as the top and middle order have failed to step up.

Dhoni's batting position has also become a huge debate point as the wicketkeeper-batter has come out in the middle at No.9 on a couple of occasions.

Chennai Super Kings will next face against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25.