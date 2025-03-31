MS Dhoni checks on injured Rahul Dravid as RR coach enters field on crutches; tells CSK youngsters to greet legend

They were rivals in Guwahati on Sunday, but as the match ended, the packed Barsapara Stadium witnessed a legendary reunion as MS Dhoni checked on an injured Rahul Dravid after the latter made his way into the field on crutches. Rajasthan Royals won their first game in IPL 2025 on Sunday after beating Chennai Super Kings by six runs. A heartfelt reunion of MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid

After the end of a tense clash, where Dhoni failed to get his team over the line despite walking out early, at No. 7, contrary to the much-criticised move in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he walked over to check on Dravid, who had injured his leg playing a cricket match in Bengaluru before the start of the IPL 2025.

The two shared a small chat before he quickly asked Chennai's young crop of players to greet Dravid. The heartfelt reunion caught the attention of fans as it went viral on social media.

Riyan Parag secures first win as Rajasthan Royals captain

After a concerning start to the season under stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, Rajasthan secured their first win in the season after surviving a thriller against Chennai in their final game in Guwahati. Despite putting up 182/9 on the board, Parag felt his team fell short with the bat but made up for it with an excellent bowling and fielding display.

With 45 needed off the last three overs, where Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were on duty for Chennai, a stunning over from former CSK bowler Maheesh Theekshana helped Rajasthan stay on top as the spinner conceded only six runs. Dhoni threatened to steal the game with a six and a four in the next over, but was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the final over.

"Took a lot of time, just two games, but felt really long. We still think we were 20 short. We lost a couple of wickets quickly (in the middle overs). But we bowled really well. We have had two tough games, but the chat was to forget those games, come with a fresh mindset, and have a good game collectively," Parag said in the post-match presentation.