MS Dhoni confesses father's 'strict' approach during childhood, claims 'fear was there': 'Para se darr bohot lagta tha'

MS Dhoni is already 43-years-old, but is still playing competitive cricket, and is currently in action in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The former CSK skipper has been the star attraction for IPL every season, and it has been the same this year too. Whichever stadium hosts CSK and Dhoni, there has always been a sea of yellow, bigger than the other team’s supporters. MS Dhoni spoke about his childhood relationship with his father.(PTI/AFP)

In an interview with Raj Shamani recently, Dhoni spilled plenty of information about his personal life, something he has been largely secretive about. The CSK star opened up about his childhood in Ranchi, and revealed that he would be afraid of his father as a kid, but he also never felt insecure as a child.

He said, “When we were kids, there was no insecurity in life. We had the same routine day after day and there was no scope for insecurity. I don’t think we were insecure about anything. Everything was the same, there was no showoff, no mobile phones around!”

“We had a very regimented childhood. The school was in the colony itself which meant that there was no badmasshi in younger days. My teachers had also taught my elder brother, and there was an 10-year age gap between us. So they literally knew the full family. The only competitive thing in early days was games we played in my colony, where if you lost one day, you had to win the next day!"

‘Papa se darr bohot lagta tha’: MS Dhoni

Opening up on his relation with his father, he said, “Papa se darr bohot lagta tha (I used to be really scared of my father),” Dhoni said before explaining why: “He was very strict. He was regimented; always supposed to be on time. But that’s also why I am regimented. It’s not like he used to beat us or something. But that fear was there. My friends would climb walls in the colony, but I never dared. If my father sees, then we are gone! We never knew what the consequences would be, but we were afraid nevertheless.”

CSK have been at their best this season and are currently ninth in the IPL 2025 standings, with two points in four matches, packed with one win and three defeats. CSK lost their previous match vs DC by 25 runs, but CSK were left entertained with Dhoni’s unbeaten knock at the death, as he registered 30* runs off 26 balls. He also hit a four and one six.