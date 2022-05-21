Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni explains big reason behind CSK pacer not playing a single game in IPL 2022: 'What if you are under pressure?'
cricket

MS Dhoni explains big reason behind CSK pacer not playing a single game in IPL 2022: 'What if you are under pressure?'

  • IPL 2022: MS Dhoni opened up on the absence of the pacer throughout the edition for Chennai Super Kings.
MS Dhoni(PTI)
MS Dhoni(PTI)
Published on May 21, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Chennai Super Kings faced a five-wicket defeat in their last match of the 2022 Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals on Friday night. While CSK skipper MS Dhoni uplifted the spirits of the franchise's fans by confirming that he will return to the tournament next year, their poor outing in the season left much to be desired. The Super Kings lost 10 games in the season and saw a back-and-forth in captaincy, with Ravindra Jadeja being named the skipper at the start of the season and the all-rounder handing the leadership duty back to Dhoni after eight games. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'If Arjun was ready, they would have played him by now. MI feel he still needs to work on his game': Ex-India batter

Throughout the season, a number of youngsters made their debut appearances for CSK as well; however, one player who didn't feature for the franchise is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. The promising youngster, who played a major role in India's U19 World Cup victory earlier this year, was picked by the franchise in the mega auction preceding the season. 

CSK skipper MS Dhoni opened up on why the 19-year-old didn't make an appearance for the side this year.

“He's somebody who bowls good length, he bowls at a decent pace, gets a bit of bounce. But at a level like this, what's important is to also give him time to improve some of the other areas,” Dhoni explained during the toss ahead of the game against RR. 

“Because, when you come from U19 and you have not played a lot of first-class cricket, you don't want to just throw them in. You want them to have enough ammunition in their armory. What if you are under pressure? So, we want to groom players but we want to give them enough opportunity to prepare themselves and get into the deeper side.

“He's somebody we are really excited about because he's strong, but there are certain areas where we want him to improve. This is what this year has been all about. The bowling coaches and the senior players working with him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
chennai super kings ipl ipl 2022 ms dhoni + 2 more
chennai super kings ipl ipl 2022 ms dhoni + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out