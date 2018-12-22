MS Dhoni fan in Los Angeles pays unique tribute to former India skipper

MS Dhoni has a huge fan following all around the world and it is not uncommon for fans to do crazy things for their idols. The last example of this fandom came when a man in Los Angeles got a ‘MS Dhoni’ number plate on his car.

Chennai Super Kings - the Indian Premier League (IPL) side where Dhoni plays - were left amazed with the fan’s move and tweeted, “Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA!”

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev heaped praise on Dhoni and also referred to him as the ‘greatest player India has ever produced’, on Tuesday. Speaking to a news website, the 1983 World Cup winning skipper said that Dhoni always kept country before himself and should be given the due credit for it.

“MS Dhoni is the greatest player India has ever produced. He played 90 Tests and then said let’s give a chance to the youngsters. Dhoni did that and hats off to him for putting his country before himself,” Kapil told India Today.

Dhoni is often regarded as arguably India’s best captain ever as under his leadership, India won the ICC World T20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011)and ICC Champions Trophy (2013). He remains the only skipper in the world to win all three titles as captain of a side.

