MS Dhoni fumes at cameraman during Gaikwad-Dube's record stand vs LSG, threatens to throw the bottle

The crowd in Chennai, well in any part of the country during the Indian Premier League (IPL) erupts on three occasions - when a boundary is struck, a wicket falls or at the mere sight of MS Dhoni, irrespective of what he does. In fact, a unique IPL stat introduced by broadcaster Star Sports in IPL 2024, measuring the decibel level of the spectators at the venue at a given situation, showed that it was the loudest so far when Dhoni had walked into the ground ahead of toss during the season opener in Chennai. MS Dhoni's reaction towards IPL cameraman during CSK vs LSG

Well, the cameramen assigned on duties through CSK matches at the ongoing IPL 2024 are well aware of how much the crowd loves to see Dhoni. Hence, they often tend to show a glimpse of the former Chennai captain in the dressing room, watching the proceeding of the match, during their batting innings. And the crowd goes berserk each time.

However, on Monday, during the phenomenal partnership between CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, when the cameraman zoomed in on Dhoni, he was miffed and threatened the person with the water bottle in his hand before camera was back focussing on the match proceedings.

Gaikwad became the first CSK captain ever to score a century in IPL history as he clobbered an unbeaten 108 off 60 balls, while Dube went hammer and tongs against the LSG attack with a 22-ball 50 en route to his knock of 66 as the pair stitched a 104-run stand to power the home team to 210 for four. It was the third-highest fourth-wicket stand for CSK in IPL history after 109* between MS Dhoni and S Badrinath in 2010 and 108* between Dhoni and Mike Hussey in 2014.

Dhoni too obliged to the roaring CSK fans as he walked out to bat with two balls to spare. Gaikwad put him on strike for the final ball as the legendary cricket shuffled across the crease to guide the fuller one from Marcus Stoins for a four through deep mid-wicket.