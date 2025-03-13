MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir pose together in rare reunion; India legend steals spotlight with iconic Bollywood sing-along

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were among the host of high-profile guests at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding in Mussoorie, which took place earlier this week. Dhoni, the former India captain, was seen dancing and singing along, and on Wednesday, a picture of Dhoni and Gambhir posing for a picture together sent the social media buzzing. Gautam Gambhir (L) and MS Dhoni reunited at the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister(PTI/X)

Dhoni and Gambhir, two key figures in India’s historic 2011 World Cup final triumph, posed together for a heartwarming photograph with the newlyweds. The image, taken by photojournalist Pallav Paliwal, quickly gained traction on social media.

The two were longtime teammates in the Indian dressing room, but speculation often surrounded over the equation between the two, especially due to Gambhir's comments on the team's contributions in the 2011 World Cup. Hence, the fans were delighted to see the duo posing together.

Dhoni played a brilliant unbeaten 91-run knock in the 2011 World Cup final, while Gambhir scored 97 as India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to lift the coveted trophy. While Dhoni called time on his international career in 2020, Gambhir went on to become the head coach of the side last year, and guided guided India to the Champions Trophy victory last week.

This was India's first ICC ODI title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, when Dhoni was the captain of the side.

Dhoni sings along

A clip from the wedding also surfaced where Dhoni could be seen to the Bollywood classic, Tu Jaane Na.

Joined by his wife, Sakshi, Dhoni led the crowd in singing along to the hit song from Ranbir Kapoor’s movie, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Dhoni arrived in Mussoorie on Tuesday morning, while Gambhir joined the festivities a day later. The celebrations saw multiple former cricketers coming together including Suresh Raina. Clips of Dhoni and Raina celebrating with Pant were widely shared on social media earlier.

After the wedding, Dhoni is set to travel to Chennai to join the Chennai Super Kings' preparations for IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Gambhir will likely be on the break for the IPL and is expected to accompany the India ‘A’ squad to England for a three-match series, where he aims to assess the conditions and evaluate the team’s bench strength ahead of India’s five-Test series against England, starting June 20.