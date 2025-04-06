‘Dhoni has lost cricket. He should accept it': Did Hayden outline harsh 'it's over' reality, ask MSD to join commentary?

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden has apparently handed a brutal reality to his ex-colleague and incumbent CSK player MS Dhoni, reportedly remarking that his time is up in cricket and he should accept the truth. Hayden's comment reportedly came after the CSK legend's yet another poor batting show in Chennai's 25-run loss against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. MS Dhoni scored 30 not out off 26 in IPL 2025 match against DC

Dhoni was subject to criticism during Chennai's failed attempt to chase down 184 at home as he struggled to find momentum in his unbeaten 30 off 26, comprising a maximum, a four, and six dot balls.

Reacting to Dhoni's go-slow approach against Delhi, Hayden, who was in the commentary box during the match at the Chepauk, said the former India captain should retire from the sport and pick up the mic.

“(MS) Dhoni should join us in our commentary box after this game. He has lost the cricket. It's over for him. He should accept this fact until it's too late for CSK,” Hayden was quoted as saying by cricket.com on commentary. However, HT could not independently verify the remark.

Dhoni has endured an underwhelming start to IPL 2025 so far, with his scores reading zero not out (vs Mumbai Indians), 30 not out (vs RCB), 16 (vs Rajasthan Royals) and 30 not out (vs Delhi Capitals). He was also criticised for batting at No. 9 in Chennai's season opener against Bengaluru, but coach Stephen Fleming explained that with Dhoni still struggling with his knee, for which he underwent surgery, CSK have yet to narrow down his batting number.

MS Dhoni is 'still going strong'

The presence of Dhoni's parents - Pan Singh and Devaki Devi - at the Chepauk during the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday sparked speculation about an imminent retirement. However, Fleming shut the talks, saying that the former Chennai captain was "still going strong."

"No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You guys are the ones that ask (about retirement)," said Fleming in the post-match press conference.