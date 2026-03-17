'MS Dhoni is there in CSK for wrong reasons’: AB de Villiers questions legend's role after Sanju Samson transfer

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has questioned MS Dhoni’s role in the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of IPL 2026, particularly after the franchise’s blockbuster signing of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. MS Dhoni is all set to appear in IPL 2026 (AFP)

Speaking to Star Sports, de Villiers said Dhoni’s place in the XI becomes difficult to justify if he is no longer leading the side and continues to bat at No. 8 or 9 — a role he has largely occupied over the past two IPL seasons.

“If he is going to play the role of batting at No. 8 or No. 9, and not really captaining, then I just feel it’s almost making up a spot and just almost there for the wrong reasons,” he said. “It’s not the individual that goes on to win a trophy, it ultimately ends up being a team performance. I do feel that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju are the perfect players to take over from MS.”

The remarks effectively put the spotlight on CSK’s transition phase, with Gaikwad already leading the side and Samson emerging as a senior addition to the core group.

However, former CSK batter Cheteshwar Pujara offered a contrasting view, insisting that Dhoni’s impact could still be decisive if utilised better in the batting order.

“I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” Pujara said on JioStar.

Drawing from his time in the CSK setup, Pujara also highlighted the franchise’s culture of continuity and trust.

“When you’re in that environment, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player. Loyalty also comes into the picture because most players stay for a long time once they become part of that setup. There is a transition now, so there is a bit more preference for young players,” he added.

Dhoni’s role has remained under scrutiny since Samson’s arrival, with speculation also swirling around his availability. However, the franchise CEO has confirmed that the veteran will be available for the entire IPL 2026 season.