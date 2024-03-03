MS Dhoni learns Dandiya to perfection in viral Bravo-CSK moment from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar (Gujarat) caught everyone's attention due to its star-studded guest line-up. The line-up also included some famous cricketers like MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult. MS Dhoni plays Dandiya with Sakshi and Dwayne Bravo.

Dhoni, was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi, and the pair were spotted playing Dandiya with CSK bowling coach Bravo. The video of the Dandiya dance has since then gone viral on social media, with fans going into a state of meltdown.

Dhoni and Sakshi came for the event in black outfits. Meanwhile, Bravo donned a blazer look. The pre-wedding bash is a three-day event and is a grand affair.

They roped in pop sensation Rihanna for a performance, and also had a special drone show. The other guests include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor etc.

Speaking to the media, Nita Ambani explained the arts and culture involved in the show and said, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

Talking about her son's wedding, she said, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Pollard was also present in the event, with his wife Jenna. The Windies legend took to Instagram to post a photo from the event. He also posted photos with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Rashid also shared photos on social media, which included poses with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.