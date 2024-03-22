 MS Dhoni leaves CSK in tears, shocks teammates out of the blue on IPL eve: 'Not a single dry eye in dressing room' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MS Dhoni leaves CSK in tears, shocks teammates out of the blue on IPL eve: 'Not a single dry eye in dressing room'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2024 08:14 AM IST

MS Dhoni and CSK announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the franchise's new captain on the even of the side's opening match in IPL 2024 against RCB

When it’s MS Dhoni, you never know. First, it was 2015, then 2019 and now 2024. It’s almost like Dhoni and surprises go hand-in-hand as he sprung another one out of the bag when he decided to step down as captain of Chennai Super Kings. On the eve of the start of the 17th edition of the IPL, Dhoni and CSK dropped a mega bombshell announcing Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new skipper, and although the writing was on the wall, when it came out, it hit pretty bad and marked the end of an era.

MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(PTI)
MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(PTI)

At least, that was the case in the CSK camp. Coach Stephen Fleming revealed that the decision was entirely Dhoni’s but one that left a whole bunch of guys emotional. That said, the team is extremely chuffed for Gaikwad’s fresh stint as captain and is looking ahead to the start of a new and hopefully, promising chapter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Ruturaj Gaikwad namedrops Ravindra Jadeja in first reaction after succeeding MS Dhoni at CSK for IPL 2024

“(When Dhoni broke the news) there was a lot of emotions. A whole lot of tears. There wasn’t a dry eye in the dressing room. Everyone was moved. Last time (when CSK changed the captain) we weren’t as prepared for MS to move and for a change in leadership,” Fleming said.

“There was also a round of congratulations to Ruturaj. He isn’t the most vocal person, but he has qualities to lead us in the right direction.”

This isn’t the first time CSK has moved on from Dhoni as captain. At least tried to. They pulled off a similar surprise in 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the reins but had to reverse the decision after CSK started the season off badly. And while it was too late to control the damage back then, Dhoni led them to the title the following year. Fleming admits that two years ago, CSK weren’t ready for the transition but are in a pretty good place regarding Gaikwad this time around.

"Well, the big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for MS to move aside," Fleming said. "And what that did was probably shake us as a leadership group or coaches into looking at the possibility when he does go. And up until that stage, it was almost unthinkable, but it sowed the seed. So, we've worked pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were made during then aren't made again. And that the leadership isn't a secret."

Dhoni revealed his decision to step down to his teammates and the CSK support staff first, leaving them shellshocked, before heading over to inform the management about the same.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Ruturaj Gaikwad , Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, Purple Cap in IPL 2024, Orange Cap in IPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / MS Dhoni leaves CSK in tears, shocks teammates out of the blue on IPL eve: 'Not a single dry eye in dressing room'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On