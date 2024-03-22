 Ruturaj Gaikwad namedrops Ravindra Jadeja in first reaction after succeeding MS Dhoni at CSK for IPL 2024 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Ruturaj Gaikwad namedrops Ravindra Jadeja in first reaction after succeeding MS Dhoni at CSK for IPL 2024

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 22, 2024 06:09 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Ravindra Jadeja a special mention in his first reaction after replacing MS Dhoni as CSK’s new captain for IPL 2024.

Ruturaj Gaikwad not only reserved high praise for outgoing MS Dhoni, but the newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper also gave special mention to veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane in his first reaction after ascending the captaincy throne at Chepauk. Tipped to end his trophy-laden career in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), CSK legend Dhoni stepped down from the leadership role on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Ravindra Jadeja a special mention after becoming the new captain of MS Dhoni's CSK(AP-PTI)
Dhoni's decision to relinquish CSK captaincy for the second time in the IPL paved the way for Gaikwad to take over the captaincy reins. Interestingly, it was Dhoni who opted to hand over the captaincy to Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). CSK issued a brief statement to confirm the leadership change after the IPL skippers' meeting in Chennai. Gaikwad, an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019, feels it's a privilege to lead Dhoni's CSK in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma salutes MS Dhoni as CSK icon relinquishes captaincy ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs RCB

'I have Mahi bhai in the team': Gaikwad

"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," Gaikwad said in a short video shared by CSK. Gaikwad said that he will be assisted by veterans Dhoni, Jadeja and Rahane in his first season as captain in the IPL. "Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," the CSK skipper added. The 2021 Orange Cap winner is CSK's seventh-highest run-getter at IPL. Gaikwad guided India to a historic gold medal at the Asian Games last year.

End of an era as Dhoni steps down

Gaikwad's appointment ended Dhoni's long tenure as the leader of the Chennai-based franchise. Dhoni has been leading the Yellow Brigade since the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. Dhoni had also stepped down as captain for the 2022 season. However, the 42-year-old was reinstated as captain after Ravindra Jadeja resigned halfway through the IPL 2022. With Dhoni at the helm, CSK have won a record five titles in the 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 seasons. As captain of the Super Kings, Dhoni recorded 128 wins in IPL. Dhoni's CSK suffered defeats in 82 matches. Only Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have won five IPL titles while leading a franchise.

