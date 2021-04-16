IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: MS Dhoni makes 200th appearance for Chennai Super Kings

When MS Dhoni stepped out for the toss for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter on Friday, he achieved a huge milestone. Dhoni became the first player to make 200 appearances for the franchise - across tournaments.

Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles in his career in 2010, 2011, and 2018. In 2020, it was the first time in history that CSK had missed out on a playoffs berth in an IPL season.

Friday's encounter also marks Dhoni's 205th appearance overall in the Indian Premier League as well, and his 235th overall appearance for IPL teams -- with him also making 30 appearances for Rising Pune Supergiant.

While Dhoni is playing his 176th match in IPL for CSK - he has played 24 matches in Champions League T20 for the franchise.

Dhoni has played the most number of matches in IPL for the franchise, with Suresh Raina being at the 2nd place and Ravindra Jadeja at no. third position in the list.

Raina, who has also been named in the CSK XI on Friday is making his 190th appearance for CSK, while Jadeja is making his 132nd appearance in the yellow jersey.