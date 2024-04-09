MS Dhoni masterminded Ravindra Jadeja's prank, wanted to give Chennai 'paisa vasool' moment against KKR in IPL 2024

If you feel MS Dhoni is not aware of what the fans at Chepauk demand from him, a fresh video released on the Indian Premier League (IPL) website on Tuesday will make you think again. In early hours of day, a clip on social media had gone viral, where Ravindra Jadeja seemed to play a prank on the Chepauk crowd, during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It was later revealed that Dhoni was the mastermind behind the act. MS Dhoni has been revealed as the real mastermind behind Jadeja's prank on CSK fans

In the video that circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, much to the disappointment of the spectators at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Jadeja walked out to bat after the dismissal of Shivam Dube in the 17th over. However, it was only a prank as he turned back quickly and burst into laughter before Dhoni walked out to a deafening roar from the crowd.

In a fresh video released on the IPL website, where CSK players talk about their win against KKR by 7 wickets at home, fast bowler Tushar Deshpande revealed that it was Dhoni who told Jadeja to pull off that act.

"Dhoni told Jaddu, 'Jana tu hi, par batting first main jaunga (You go first, but it will be me who will walk out to bat)'. I overheard it," said Deshpande as the video shows Jadeja, who is in the CSK dugout, looks into the dressing room after the dismissal of Dube as the former CSK captain puts on his batting gears. The act left Chennai members in splits before the 42-year-old obliged to fans' demand.

Jadeja added: “Woh sirf apna ek jhalak inn logon ko dikhaye toh inn keliye ticket ka paisa vasool ho jayega (If he only shows a glimpse of himself, their ticket will be worth).”

Dhoni didn't require much effort in the run chase as majority of the work was completed by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 67 off 58 before Dube played a handy cameo to help CSK wrap up the back with 14 balls to spare.

This was CSK's third win this season, all of which came at home. They previously lost both their away matches - against Delhi Capitals in Vizag and against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.