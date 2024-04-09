Hardik Pandya ignored in brutal 'T20 WC' verdict as Ajit Agarkar sent 'Suryakumar, Rinku Singh and...' suggestion

Besides delivering a consistent performance for their respective IPL franchises, there is an added factor at stake at least for the Indian players in the 2024 edition of the league. The opening leg of the league stage of IPL 2024 will serve as a performance metre for BCCI selection committee to pick India's final 15 for the T20 World Cup in June. While experts and veteran cricketers have flooded social media with his opinions on what the team should look like, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday gave his two cents on the matter, where he hinted that Hardik Pandya might get ignored from the side. Venkatesh Prasad feels Hardik Pandya might not be picked for T20 World Cup

Impressed with Shivam Dube's performance in IPL 2024, where he has scored 176 runs for Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 160, with one half-century knock, and particularly his supremacy against spinners, Prasad took to social media to urge BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar to not just pick him in the World Cup squad, but also make a spot for him in the XI along with Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The 54-year's old suggestion clearly indicated that there is no place for Hardik in his India XI as he added that with the presence of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma in the team, the management will only be pondering over the position of wicketkeeper-batter.

“Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability. It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit , this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out,” he tweeted.

BCCI is likely to name India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies in the final week of April. The cut-off date for the submission of teams for the World Cup, as set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is May 1. However, every team will get the opportunity to make only one change in their initial squad till May 25.