MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting? - Former Aussie great Michael Hussey picks his favourite ODI captain

When it comes to limited overs international cricket, there are perhaps no other captains as successful as India’s MS Dhoni and Australia’s Ricky Ponting. While Dhoni led India to title wins in ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and World Cup 2010, Ponting won two back-to-back World Cups for his side in 2003 and 2007. Dhoni’s winning percentage as ODI cptain is 59.52, as he won 110 out 199 games. While Ponting finished his career as Australia captain with the winning percantage of 76.14%.

Former Aussie legend Michael Hussey, who has played for Australia under Ponting, and has also played under Dhoni for Chennai Super League, was recently questioned on whom he would pick as his favourite captain among the two. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the former left-handed batsman said it was a tough call, but he finally gave a clear answer.

“It’s a tough one, well, I will have to say, Ricky. I never played in ODIs with MS Dhoni, so I will go with Ricky,” Hussey said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Hussey has won two IPL titles in 2011 and 2012 under Dhoni’s leadership. The batsman currently works as the batting coach of the IPL franchise.

Former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that time has come for Indian cricket to “look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni” and invest in youth going into next year’s World T20 in Australia. However, there has been a raging debate on the options available as Rishabh Pant has not been able to grab his opportunities. But he remains Gavaskar’s “top-choice” going into the marquee event next year.

Asked if Dhoni should be picked for the Bangladesh tour, Gavaskar replied in the negative. “No, we need to look beyond. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at least doesn’t figure in my team. If you are talking about the T20 World Cup, I will certainly think about Rishabh Pant,” Gavaskar told ‘Aaj Tak’.

