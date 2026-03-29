MS Dhoni out of IPL 2026 till end of April; Set to miss high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians: Report

MS Dhoni’s injury absence may extend well beyond Chennai Super Kings’ original estimate, with a Times of India report saying the veteran is now unlikely to return before the last week of April after suffering a calf strain in training. That marks a significant shift from the franchise’s earlier position, which had suggested Dhoni would miss only the first two weeks of IPL 2026. If the latter timeline holds, CSK could be without him for at least six matches in the opening phase of the season, turning what first looked like a short-term setback into one of the biggest early developments of their campaign. MS Dhoni is expected to be out of IPL till end of April. (PTI)

Dhoni, 44, had been training hard for over a month before picking up the injury and is now staying back in Chennai for rehabilitation instead of travelling with the squad for their opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. While the official CSK communication mentioned a two-week layoff, internal expectations around the team point to a longer recovery window, with even a possible return against the Mumbai Indians on April 23 still uncertain.

Dhoni’s return may be pushed to late April That is the key shift in this story. The earlier line, based on CSK’s official statement, was that MS Dhoni was likely to miss only the first two weeks of the tournament due to the calf strain. Now, that timeline further out and places his return closer to the final week of April instead. In practical terms, that changes the scale of the setback for CSK. A two-week absence could have been managed as a temporary disruption. A layoff stretching toward the end of April makes it a defining factor in the team’s first phase of the season.

For CSK, the issue is not only about missing a senior player. It is also about how the team manages a transition that had already begun to take shape. Dhoni’s role with the bat had become more limited in recent seasons, largely because of persistent fitness concerns, and there had already been indications that he might not feature in every game this year. In that context, his absence could force Chennai to lean more heavily on their newer leadership core and on alternative lower-order options sooner than expected. Sanju Samson is set to handle wicketkeeping duties, while the on-field leadership burden is likely to fall more heavily on Ruturaj Gaikwad, with support from the rest of the senior group and coach Stephen Fleming.

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For now, the headline is clear enough. What was first presented as a two-week injury break may actually keep Dhoni out until late April, giving CSK an early, unavoidable glimpse of life without their biggest icon.