'If MS Dhoni plays on one leg...': Irfan Pathan gives CSK skipper's IPL retirement talks a 'definitely not' twist

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is 'definitely not' done with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The most capped player in the history of the cash-riched league, former India skipper Dhoni will once again marshal his troops in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bid to defend the title. The Yellow Brigade edged past 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final-ball thriller to lift the famous trophy for the record-equalling fifth time last season. Irfan Pathan was recently asked about MS Dhoni's future with CSK(ANI-AP)

In the build-up to the new season, Dhoni was confirmed as the leader of the Chennai-based franchise for the umpteenth time. The five-time champions named Dhoni as their leader while announcing the retention list ahead of the mini-auction. Dhoni's CSK parted ways with England all-rounder Ben Stokes and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson ahead of the IPL 2024 auction last year.

Irfan gives Dhoni's retirement talks a 'definitely not' twist

When asked whether the 2024 season will be Dhoni's IPL swansong, former CSK star Pathan recalled MSD's iconic retirement remark. "Definitely not (on whether IPL 2024 would be Dhoni's last season). I had met him about a month ago. He had long hair, he is growing his hair. He is going back to the old times and looking supremely fit. For a guy who is past 40 and still so fit, I really hope for his sake, for his franchise's sake and for the fans' sake he continues to play," Pathan told Star Sports.

Dhoni warms up for IPL 2024

Dhoni has kickstarted his preparations for IPL 2024. The CSK skipper was seen hitting the nets with his new bat that featured a 'Prime Sports' sticker. The sticker became the talk of the town as the CSK skipper is promoting his childhood friend's sports company with his IPL willows. Recently, legendary cricketer Adam Gilchrist shared a noteworthy reaction about Dhoni's new bat sticker.

‘If Dhoni plays on one leg’

"Even if Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays on one leg, people would still like to see him play. If this is his last season, I really want him to go on a high. He will never go out of IPL. He will never go out of CSK. CSK is Dhoni. Dhoni is CSK. There's no difference," Pathan added. Dhoni is the only player to record 250 appearances in the cash-rich league. The 42-year-old has amassed 5082 runs with an average of 38.79. Thala Dhoni has smashed 24 half-centuries in his iconic IPL career.